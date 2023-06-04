Christophe Laporte wins the first stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné by a wire

Christophe Laporte won the first stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné, Sunday June 4, 2023. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP

Christophe Laporte continues his dream season. After having notably won the Ghent-Wevelgem and A travers la Flandre classics in March, the Frenchman of the Jumbo-Visma signed one more success in 2023, by winning the first stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné, Sunday June 4, in Chambon- on-Lake. At the end of a 158 kilometer stage, the 30-year-old from Var settled the rest of the peloton in a sprint.

This success on the 75e edition of the race, Laporte owes it in large part to the work of his team. Imperial for a good part of the classics season, the Dutch team worked all day for their sprinter, and no one passed their turn when it came to contributing to the collective work. It was thus the winner of the last Tour de France, Jonas Vingegaard, who gave the last pedal strokes to place Christophe Laporte as best as possible.

Still, the well-oiled plan of the yellow and black team almost faced a pitfall by the name of Rune Herregodts. The Belgian from Intermarché-Circus-Wanty was the ultimate survivor of the morning breakaway and resisted the peloton’s comeback until the end. But he was finally caught a few meters from the finish line and finished third in the stage. The Italian Matteo Trentin (UAE) completes the podium after losing to Laporte in the sprinters’ duel.

In shape less than a month from the Tour de France

“It was really limited, with the rain, on the descent, it took a little time, while we were going quickly behind. We had it in our sights but you never really know. The whole team went all out to play for the win” commented Laporte at the finish, aware that despite the efforts to overcome the bumps of this hilly stage, Herregodts had almost played a bad trick on his formation. “On paper it was a stage for me today, with good bumps but not too steep. I knew that if I felt good, I had a good chance. »

The favorites spent a rather uncomfortable day on roads made slippery by the many sometimes brutal showers that fell on the riders. In the end, most of them managed to avoid the pitfalls to arrive grouped in the first peloton, apart from the Spaniards Enric Mas (Movistar) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) who dropped fifteen and twenty-two seconds respectively.

For his part, Christophe Laporte will try to defend his jersey on Monday on a stage with a few new percentages, between Brassac-les-Mines and La Chaise-Dieu. If he will probably not manage to bring his yellow jersey until the end of the week – and this is probably not his objective – the Frenchman nevertheless shows that he is in good shape less than a month from the start of the Tour de France (1is to July 23). He will play a role as a luxury teammate for Jonas Vingegaard, but will probably also have his chance in the sprints alongside Wout van Aert. Last year, he had signed the only French victory on the Grande Boucle.