Chrudim – Prostějov 6:2, Chrudim footballers outclassed Prostějov 6:2 in the second league, Huf scored a hat trick

Although Prostějov sent Bartolomeu into the lead in the seventh minute, the home team turned the score around after a quarter of an hour with goals from Huf and Novotný. Shortly after the change of sides, Huf increased from the penalty spot and then substitute Látal scored twice behind Chrudi. Before his second goal, visiting substitute Cienciala was sent off after a second yellow card in the 71st minute.

In the 83rd minute, Huf, a summer loan signing from Pardubice, completed the hat trick. The Prostějov debacle was mitigated in the end by captain Habusta. His team did not win the competition for the fifth time in a row.

Žižkov’s goals were scored by Ecuadorian Batioja and Ugandan Muleme in front of only 237 spectators at Olomouc’s Androva Stadium. Sigma’s reserves did not win even in the sixth attempt in the year. After returning to the second league, Pražská Viktoria scored fully away for the first time.

Football FORTUNA: NATIONAL LEAGUE – 6th roundChrudim – Prostějov 6:2 (2:1) Goals: 12th, 48th from pen. and 83. Huf, 68. and 77. Látal, 21. Novotný – 7. Bartolomeu, 89. Habusta. Referee: Ulrich – Dobrovolný, Mojžíš. ŽK: Borkovec, Novotný – Moučka, Cienciala. ČK: 71. Cienciala. Spectators: 823. Sigma Olomouc B – Viktoria Žižkov 0:2 (0:1) Goals: 37. Batioja, 53. Muleme. Referee: Kvítek – Novák, Ježek. ŽK: Fabiánek, Spáčil (both Olomouc B). Audience: 237.

