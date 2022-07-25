The competition was held at Lantian Primary School in Tianxin District, Changsha City.Photography / Fu Huanyu

Red Net Moment News July 24th(Reporter Fu Huanyu) On the morning of July 24th, the first Hunan Youth Chess Team Tournament and Qualification Tournament was held at Lantian Primary School in Tianxin District, Changsha City. 300 players from 20 teams across the province participated in the competition.15Competition in individual groups.

Chu and Han competed for the wiser to win.Photography / Fu Huanyu

After 7 rounds of fierce battles, all competitions ended at 17:00 on July 24th. In the end, the Changsha team won the provincial team championship for the first time with a slight advantage of 1 point, and the “provincial chess school” Yinxiang Primary School in Lengshuitan District, Yongzhou City won the school team championship; Zhou Ke, Zeng Yongkang, Liao Guang, Zhou Xin, Hu Young players such as Nan, Huang Yanchun, Wu Yannan, Tan Hechen, Zhang Zihan, Lai Yulong, Zhao Lebin, Tang Zixuan, Tan Boren and Xiao Shengming performed well and won individual championships in their respective groups.

Group photo of leaders and guests attending the event.Photography / Fu Huanyu

This competition was hosted by Hunan Chess Association, undertaken by Changsha Juzhong Opera Education Consulting Co., Ltd., and co-organized by Changsha Chess Association and Lantian Primary School in Tianxin District, Changsha.