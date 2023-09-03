Home » Chucky Lozano: His Return to PSV Eindhoven and the Reasons Behind It
Chucky Lozano: His Return to PSV Eindhoven and the Reasons Behind It

Chucky Lozano: His Return to PSV Eindhoven and the Reasons Behind It

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano Set to Return to PSV Eindhoven, Ready for New Opportunities

Four years after his departure from PSV Eindhoven, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano is set to return to the Dutch Eredivisie club. Lozano, who had experienced both ups and downs during his time at Napoli in Serie A, is now more mature and prepared to take on new challenges.

Reflecting on his previous stint at PSV, Lozano expressed how much he had grown since his initial arrival at the club. “When I arrived, I was 21 years old and very young. In the years that have passed, I have learned a lot both personally and as a footballer. I feel better prepared and more mature now,” shared the Mexican player with the official club media.

Lozano credited his family for being a major influence in his decision to return to PSV. According to him, his family advocated for the move due to the different quality of life they experienced in Eindhoven. The warm affection shown by the Dutch community towards him also played a significant role in his choice to return.

“This is a big step for me, as I have many good memories here that evoke a warm feeling in me. When we found out about the opportunity to return, my family was overjoyed and motivated. We felt very comfortable here and have always been treated well by the club,” Lozano emphasized.

The player also acknowledged the role of Marcel Brand, the general manager of PSV, in making his return possible. Lozano praised their good relationship and expressed gratitude for Brand’s assistance. “My previous positive experiences here played a role as well. I want to relive those experiences and possibly even surpass them, so that PSV can grow,” Lozano added.

With his return to PSV Eindhoven, Chucky Lozano is ready to embrace new opportunities and contribute to the club’s success. Fans eagerly await his return as they hope for a revived and successful partnership between Lozano and PSV.

