Napoli and their star player, Hirving Lozano, have experienced a major rift as the Mexican striker requested to leave the club. Reports from Italy’s reveal that Lozano’s representatives made the request just hours before the Serie A debut game. The club’s owner, Aurelio De Laurentiis, is far from pleased with Lozano and his representatives over the situation, which stems from his unwillingness to renew his contract due to a salary reduction.

Lozano’s current contract with Napoli expires on June 30, 2024. If he does not extend his stay in Naples, starting from January 1, 2024, he will be free to negotiate with any interested clubs. This raises speculation about the talented forward’s future, with potential moves during the upcoming summer transfer window.

One rumor that has gained traction is a potential move to America. It is believed that Lozano has expressed willingness to join the Eagles if the opportunity arises. While no concrete offers or negotiations have been reported, Lozano’s apparent interest in joining the Mexican club has ignited excitement among fans.

The non-renewal of Lozano’s contract has caused a complete break between the player and Napoli, leaving his future uncertain. As the player’s contract winds down, all eyes will be on him during the January transfer window and any potential suitors he might attract. The situation is expected to develop as the summer progresses, and Chucky Lozano’s next destination remains a subject of keen interest among football enthusiasts.

