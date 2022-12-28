[The Epoch Times, December 29, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ye Chengyun) On December 21, after the semi-finals of the “14th Chunlan Cup World Go Championship”, Li Xuanhao from mainland China and South Korea’s Byun Sang The 19th Duan defeated the last cup champion and runner-up South Korea’s Shen Zhenzhen Jiudan and Tang Weixing Jiudan from Mainland China to win the final. However, the game of Li Xuanhao’s victory over Shen Zhenxuan has aroused suspicion of cheating.

Shin Jin-joo, the number one Go player in South Korea, is aiming to defend his title in this cup. His opponent in the semi-finals on the 21st is Li Xuanhao. In this campaign, Shen Zhenzhen will go first in black. The two sides played out the complex formula of “Mi’s Flying Knife” in the lower left corner, and then finalized it in the upper left corner, but the situation was basically two points. Li Xuanhao’s white 44-hand game is the first selection point of AI (artificial intelligence), which not only prevents black’s B-position from escaping from the triangle, but also aims at the weakness of black’s A-position. It is a good chess game that kills two birds with one stone. .

In actual combat, Shen Zhenzhen still forcibly pulled out the black triangle, hoping to take advantage of the five dead stones in the lower left corner to make a profit, but the move was a bit reluctant. Facing black’s 55 strong pull, white 56 once again hit black’s weakness, Shen Zhenzhen had to adjust the chess shape by maneuvering, but it was self-defeating. Up to the 64th move, White itself is as solid as a rock, and several black stones in the middle are fragmented. At the same time, the black and white offense and defense above have changed hands.

After that, although Shen Zhenzhen tried his best to restore the decline, Li Xuanhao’s moves were exquisite, and the disadvantage of black chess became more and more obvious, and the middle game was very difficult. In the end, Shen Zhenzhen had no choice but to concede defeat when the white was 170 moves, and Li Xuanhao entered the final of the World Series for the first time.

This game of chess can be said to be a complete victory for Li Xuanhao, but he didn’t want to, but it caused an uproar. In the evening, several active Go world champions in mainland China questioned Li Xuanhao’s use of AI to cheat, and the victory was ineffective. Some chess players said that “the chess is too fake”, and some chess players said during the live broadcast of the game that the two sides were not at the same level at all. Above, “Li Xuanhao started from Bai 44, and never left the top three selection points of AI…”

According to Sina.com, after the game, Li Xuanhao answered this question in an interview with reporters.

Reporter: I also want to ask about this game of chess. When we watched the game, we saw that there were about 100 moves in the middle game. Your moves are very close to those of the AI. They are the top three choices of AI, so chess fans also comment on you. It is called Xuangong Intelligence; so I would like to ask yourself, do you think it is mainly based on feeling that it is close to AI or is it mainly based on calculation? You evaluate.

Li Xuanhao: In fact, the string in the middle should be calculations, because including his abandonment, whether I can go better, are actually pure calculations. So if you can do it right, the latter ones may actually be more consistent with the AI; but the later ones are definitely not the same. I think the calculation in the middle is because the calculation is clear, he should not have a particularly good blocking method.

Since Alphago was born in 2016, AI has rarely lost against humans. So people have reached a consensus that even the best human chess player cannot beat the top AI.

The advent of AI has enabled many professional chess players to use it to study chess games and improve their competitive level; however, there are also chess players who use it to cheat and violate professional ethics. Some people in China and South Korea were banned for this. Then the supervision of national chess associations is particularly important.

The mainland professional chess players’ doubts about Li Xuanhao’s cheating are actually doubts about the fairness, openness and fairness of the Chinese professional Go competition environment. Once a chess player can win by cheating, then other chess players have no value, and the game loses its suspense.

When this incident was raging, Yu Bin, the head coach of the Chinese National Go Team, stated clearly in the WeChat group of the national team:

“Please re-read the national team’s regulations. Article 4 clearly stipulates, ‘Especially in terms of personal self-media, it is strictly forbidden to participate in sensitive topics and make inappropriate remarks. “Article 3: Do not publish information containing the following content (6) Rebroadcasting false information or other information that has not been officially confirmed; (7) Designing negative content in the field of sports that may damage the image of my country’s sports, sports events, and the national team and personal image. All team members are requested to take warning, this incident is not allowed to participate in comments, including likes, screenshots and rumors.”

According to the “Beijing Youth Daily” report, Hua Xueming, the leader of the Chinese Go national team and the vice chairman of the Chinese Go Association, said that the association will do three things in all games that use online games. First, chess players are not allowed to bring mobile phones into the arena. Second, conduct a security check. Security gates are installed for large-scale competitions, and special personnel are assigned to hold metal detectors for small-scale competitions. When players enter the arena or go to the toilet, they must go through security checks back and forth. Third, monitors will be sent to each other in the World Series, and the entire game will be videotaped.

Hua Xueming also said, “For this Chunlan Cup competition, South Korea did not send supervisors in the Pinghu competition area. There are factors that caused illness due to the epidemic. But we still found supervisors for the Korean side in the local area. In addition, there are also security photos. of.”

In 2022, Li Xuanhao made great achievements in various competitions, with 11 wins and 1 loss in the Chinese Siege League. “Game” two championships, won the Asian Games trials, and quickly rose to second place in the Chinese professional Go player standings. In this regard, Hua Xueming explained, “Li Xuanhao spends a lot of time training with Fine Art AI.”

In the past few days after the game, Li Xuanhao, who stood on the cusp of the storm, has not made any response amidst doubts. The situation is still in progress.

In the other semi-final of the Chunlan Cup, Bian Xiangyi reversed and defeated Tang Weixing, the runner-up of the previous cup, under extremely unfavorable circumstances. So far, Li Xuanhao from mainland China and Byun Sang-il from South Korea have advanced to the finals of this cup, and the time for the Sanfanqi finals is to be determined.

The Chunlan Cup World Go Championship is hosted by the Chinese Go Association and sponsored by Chunlan (Group) Corporation. The game adopts the rules of Chinese Go, and the black side sticks to 7.5 points; each side takes 2 hours and 30 minutes, and counts down five times in 1 minute. The first prize is US$150,000 and the runner-up is US$50,000.

In the previous 13 tournaments, South Korean chess players won the championship seven times, Chinese chess players won the championship five times, and Japanese chess players won the championship once.

