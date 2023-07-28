‘Church has another leg. Well Weah’

The Juve coach after the 2-2 draw and the victory over Milan on penalties: “The positive result helps but we need to grow physically and technically. Chiesa performed well, we knew last year would be a difficult and transitional year Nice impact from Weah, he’s a valid player but above all he’s an intelligent boy”

JUVE-MILAN 6-5 DCR, HIGHLIGHTS

Milan came back twice, then penalties, all from dead ball: “We did a good workout against a Milan who already had a match in their legs. The lads performed well – is Max Allegri’s analysis after the match on American soil with Milan -, even if we are only at the beginning. Winning always helps, but you have to grow both physically and technically”. Danilo and Rugani scored for Juve, then Soulé’s decisive penalty.

Church, Weah and McKennie

Among the holders there was also Churchclose to scoring and in full action: “He presented well, he has a different leg than he had last year – these are Allegri’s words to the Juventus website -, but it was normal, we knew that last year would have been difficult and transitional. I am very happy above all for the spirit and desire he has, which demonstrate his will to experience an important year. Weston (McKennie, ndr) has returned well, he’s part of the team and I’m happy with how he’s working and what he’s doing”. Weahin his first game for black and white: “He’s had a good impact, he’s a good player but above all he is an intelligent boy, he made himself available immediately.”

Kean: “I like playing with Chiesa”

In the post-race the words also of Pinsoglio: “Starting well was important, winning always helps to win. We are very happy. We are in the construction phase, we are in full preparation, now we have to work to be ready when the championship begins”. And those of Kean: “We’re happy to have started like this even if it was just a friendly match. I’m always ready, after every match I always try to look at my performance in order to always improve. I got on well today with Chiesa, it’s nice to play alongside he”.

