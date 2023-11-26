Chytil decided with his knee, Holeš may not fly to Moldova. The turf made the match difficult for Slavia

Football Slavia once again verified how tricky matches can be after the international break. In an unusual line-up against the tenacious Český Budějovice, they took a sweaty 2:1 win in the league. “It’s the same three points as against anyone else,” summed up pragmatically assistant coach Jaroslav Köstl, who at the press conference replaced indisposed head coach Jindřich Trpišovský, who was otherwise on the bench and forming the lineup, due to a broken nose.

