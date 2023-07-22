Chytil delighted his friends from Moravia and grandma and grandpa with a goal. Enrollment fee? It wouldn’t be the cheapest thing, he knew

Football striker Mojmír Chytil had a brisk start to his engagement in Slavia. In the first league round against Hradec Králové, he jumped into the game in the 62nd minute and in eight minutes he was happily pounding the star on his shirt in front of the north stand and celebrating a goal. The summer signing from Olomouc secured a 2-0 win over Votroky. “I enjoyed the premiere in front of a beautiful atmosphere. A goal is the icing on the cake,” beamed Chytil. “The first goal will definitely cost me something, it won’t be the cheapest thing,” he said conciliatoryly, knowing that he would not miss the hefty registration fee.

