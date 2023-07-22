Home » Chytil delighted his friends from Moravia and grandma and grandpa with a goal. Enrollment fee? It wouldn’t be the cheapest thing, he knew
Sports

Chytil delighted his friends from Moravia and grandma and grandpa with a goal. Enrollment fee? It wouldn’t be the cheapest thing, he knew

by admin

Football striker Mojmír Chytil had a brisk start to his engagement in Slavia. In the first league round against Hradec Králové, he jumped into the game in the 62nd minute and in eight minutes he was happily pounding the star on his shirt in front of the north stand and celebrating a goal. The summer signing from Olomouc secured a 2-0 win over Votroky. “I enjoyed the premiere in front of a beautiful atmosphere. A goal is the icing on the cake,” beamed Chytil. “The first goal will definitely cost me something, it won’t be the cheapest thing,” he said conciliatoryly, knowing that he would not miss the hefty registration fee.

See also  Franchini and Noia hit, Voghe extends Binasco

You may also like

Bad weather, 4 injured in Ferrara. Abnormal wave...

Vikings and Raiders with narrow wins in ELF

Giuseppe Rossi announces retirement on Instagram: ‘It was...

Harman leads the British Open by five shots...

Al-Hilal of Arabia Offers 200 Million Euros for...

‘Pepito’ Rossi announces retirement – Football

a penultimate stage in apotheosis for Tadej Pogacar...

Vera Zvonareva: Russian tennis player blocked from entering...

Harman leads after 3rd lap

Catalans affected by a virus – breaking latest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy