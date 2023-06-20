Chytil tested the cooperation with Douděra and scored a goal. It was like a sauna, he declared

Photogallery

Photo: Risto Bozovic, CTK/AP

Forward Mojmír Chytil is happy about the goal against Montenegro.

Photo: Risto Bozovic, CTK/AP

Czech representative Václav Černý (left) in a duel with Zark Tomašević from Montenegro.

Photo: Risto Bozovic, CTK/AP

Montenegro representative Risto Radunovič (left) in a header duel with Czech national team midfielder Tomáš Souček.

Chytil fit into the solid offensive performance of the Czech national team, moved at the top, pushed to the end. First, Václav Černý, who was again very active, sent him into a chance, but he did not succeed. Just like in the second half when attacking Matija Šarkic. “I could have scored more goals, but I’m happy for one,” said the twenty-four-year-old forward, who flew into the national team with a hat-trick last fall in a friendly match against the Faroe Islands (5:0).

He then went the next four games without scoring. However, he only appeared in the starting line-up in the hiccup in Černá Hora. “It was like being in a sauna. But it was the same for both teams, we had to manage it,” he glossed over the demanding climatic conditions.

He changed the tie in the 28th minute. A cross from David Douděra flew into the box from the right, Chytil had enough space to head the ball comfortably. “It was a great ball. We knew that the Montenegrin stoppers were low and did not defend one-on-one in the box. There was room for the penalty, all you had to do was set your head,” described the attacker with a ten on his back.

Olomouc’s Mojmír Chytil will perform at Slavia, where he will transfer in the summer. Contribution from the program Přímák. Video: Sport.cz

He can look forward to similar centers in the new season, he will meet Douděra in Slavia, where he transferred from Sigma Olomouc. He had a decent year in the league, scoring twelve goals, moving up is logical for him. But he will face more competition in the stitched jersey.

The June meeting is not happy, he divided the holiday for the representatives. Chytil rested for two weeks before the meeting, but in the second one he had to maintain himself in order to arrive ready. “Now I will get a few more days, during the next week I will report to the team,” he informed about his schedule.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

