The Easter round of the Serie A championship will be played postponed, in which Givova Scafati will be engaged within the friendly walls of the Beta Ricambi Arena PalaMangano against Happy Casa Brindisi, with a tap-off at 20:30 on Tuesday 11 April.

In the first leg, in the post-Christmas challenge, the Agro team broke the PalaPentassuglia 71-75, winning two precious points in the march towards salvation, and now they will try to repeat the result because the stake has a fundamental importance to hold on the highest category.

With some crippled people who are gradually leaving the infirmary, coach Sacripanti is preparing the challenge down to the smallest detail, working with all the personnel at his disposal and with the usual doubt about the foreigner, among the seven available, to keep out: a choice that it will be hired on the basis of the physical conditions of its men and the qualities of the adversary.

THE OPPONENT

The Happy Casa Brindisi, current sixth strength of the championship and in the middle of the playoff area, after a stuttering start to the season, then put it into the right gear, is back from five victories in the last seven rounds and will come to the banks of the Sarno river with the intent to avenge the defeat of the first leg.

An old acquaintance from Scafatese has sat on the Apulian bench since 2017: coach Frank Vitucci was in fact the Gialloblù coach in Legadue from 2002 to 2004. The Venetian-born coach can rely on a large and competitive team, which mainly includes foreigners to act as leaders. The most dangerous is undoubtedly the center Perkins (15.6 points per game, with 58.6% from two), followed by guard Reed (14.3 points per game), point guard Bowman (12 points and 2.8 assists per game), forward Burnell (10.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game), guard Harrison (9.6 points per game) and former player Lamb (9.7 points per game). To these must be added a good group of Italians and naturalized, led by the playmaker from Stabia Mascolo (8 points and 3.1 assists on average), by the Bocevski wing, by the center Mezzanotte, by the team mate Bayehe and by the guard Riisma.

THE STATEMENTS

The assistant coach Marco Ciarpella: «We returned to the gym from the away game in Reggio Emilia with some aches and pains to get rid of, but we can’t wait to get on the pitch to redeem the defeat in front of our fans. We certainly have a very difficult game ahead of us with an opponent in great condition who comes from 7 victories in the last 9 games. A team capable of hurting in the first seconds of the action, thanks to the ability of its wingers to create an advantage in one-on-one situations in the open field or from Perkins’ low post situations even in transition. We will face a Happy Casa Brindisi with more perimeter danger than in the first leg after recovering Harrison and adding Lamb, with Burnell used mainly in the role of 4. We have to pay attention to the pace of the game, winning one-on-one duels and the rebound challenge ».

MEDIA

The match will be broadcast live on Eleven Sports (www.elevensports.com/it) and live on Eurosport 2 (Sky channel 211 – Sky TV package).

Real-time updates will be announced through the club’s official Facebook page and all other social channels (Telegram, Instagram and Twitter).

Finally, it will be possible to listen to the live radio streaming on Vesuvio Radio Tv (www.vesuvioradiotv.it).

Tickets can be purchased online through the Go2 circuit, with the application of small pre-sale costs, at the following link: https://www.go2.it/evento/givova_scafati_vs_happy_casa_brindisi/6573.

They can also be purchased from all the authorized resellers indicated in the list at the following link: https://www.go2.it/rivenditori_pdf.php.

Instead, it will be possible to buy them at the box office on Tuesday 11 April from 16:30 to 19:30 and from 18:30 to 20:45.