Final of the fourth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico: Julius Ciccone allows himself for the usual post-race interview to the microphones of Rai. The Italian cyclist of Trek-Segafredo is analyzing the progress of the race when at a certain point a machine of insiders are likely to invest it. Ciccone was hit, but fortunately the car proceeded at least at reduced speed. The cyclist manages to avoid being run over, but the fright is strong: in front of the camera also risks blaspheme. But then she recovers the necessary lucidity and avoids finishing the blasphemous sentence. On the other hand, rightly so, he takes it out on the driver: “Where the fuck are you looking. But don’t you see the bike?”. Fortunately Ciccone did nothing: on the contrary, in today’s fifth stage he finished at second placebeaten in the sprint only by Primoz Roglic who conquered the blue jersey of leader of the standings.

