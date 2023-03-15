Home Sports Cies Islands, the Caribbean of Europe has the most beautiful beach, photos
Cies Islands, the Caribbean of Europe has the most beautiful beach, photos

by admin

The Isole Ciesjust off the Spainare the Caribbean of Europe.
The colors of the sea and the beaches refer to the Caribbean panoramas, the relaxed lifestyle too. A holiday here, just 40 minutes by boat from Vigo, it means a total detachment from civilization and an immersion in an earthly paradise. To the point that in 2017 the Guardian named Playa dsa Roda the most beautiful beach in the world.
We have explored them and tell them in this article.

Cies Islands, the Caribbean of Europe, the most beautiful and eco-sustainable beach, the photos

The Cíes Islands enchanted the Romans who baptized them “the islands of the gods“. Living nature, wonderful landscapes, unforgettable sunsets, splendid beaches of fine white sand.

But the Cies Islands are an example of eco-sustainability: they have a limited number of entrances, there are no real roads and not even cars, which are forbidden to circulate. You sleep in a campsite and lead a simple life, exploring the island among the incredibly colored beaches and walks in the woods, climbing up to the panoramic points to admire the small archipelago.
Photo Martino De Mori per Sportoutdoor24, Tour Spain, Pexels, Pixabay

