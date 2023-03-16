Home Sports Ciesse Piumini alongside Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake – Sport Marketing News
Ciesse Piuminihistoric Italian urban and sportswear brand of the Mittel Spa group, accelerates its race towards success and renews its partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world of motorsport: Alfa Romeo F1 Team STAKE.

After the success of last year, Ciesse Piumini confirms itself among the official partners with the aim of strengthening and communicating in an important way the union that sees sport, adventure, and the desire to go beyond one’s limits as fundamental values ​​of a project in which both protagonists represent Italian spirit, determination, and dynamism. Ciesse Piumini, whose heritage has always been inextricably linked to the world of sport, finds its elective affinity of values ​​and history with a leading player, who has always represented Italian excellence in the world.

The new single-seater, presented on 7 February, is the result of months of hard work and talent, dedication and commitment.

Ciesse Piumini will see his logo emblazoned on the rear wing of the car driven by Valeeri Bottas e Zhou Guanyu during the Imola and Monza Grand Prix and on those occasions it will also be the protagonist of a dedicated event created in collaboration with Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake in order to create exclusive experiences and content.

