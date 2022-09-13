history

Same name, same team and until recently also the same field. It is not a reissue of an old song by Max Pezzali, but the story that held the spotlight in the summer of Cilavegnesi sportsmen. On the one hand there is the Olimpic Cilavegna, third category team, which until last year managed the sports field under concession, on the other hand the Cilavegna Olimpic ’95, which until last season was called Olimpic Cilavegna ’95 and he played in the CSI championship, that is amateurs. In the summer, the Olimpic Cilavegna (the third category) decided to no longer join the agreement with the municipality.

The Olimpic Cilavegna ’95 took over, deciding to create in addition to the amateur team, one of the Third Category, which entered the championship of the other, going to play in Tornaco, a town located a few steps from Cilavegna, but already in Piedmont. They will compete at the first of the championship in an unprecedented derby, which will not fail to draw attention. The super challenge will be held in Cilavegna. In the summer, when there was the change of management, there was no lack of controversy from the opposition, because one of the directors of Olimpic ’95 is also a city councilor. It is Luca Davoli himself who explains: «We have decided – he says – to also start an activity with a Third Category team, as well as create a youth sector, and a Futsal team, which will make its debut at the sports hall on 18 October. Our interest is mainly the youth teams, but we also wanted to create a first team ». Which on October 2 will make its debut in the Third Category against the other Cilavegnese team, which for the calendar will be away, in the country of which it bears its name. “There is no controversy – says Davoli – we do our business.”

And someone in town has already commented with a smile: “Now we have our derby too: just like Milan and Turin”. What is certain is that at the derby the stands will be full, also because it is practically the first time in the history of local football that two teams have such a similar name. In the recent past there had been the Gropello and the San Giorgio Gropello, which shared the same field, just like the Cassolese and the Pro Cassolo. In both cases, the decision was made to carry out a merger. –

andrea ballone