Home Sports Cincinnati, Fognini loses against Rublev. Sinner beats Kecmanovic by retirement
Sports

Cincinnati, Fognini loses against Rublev. Sinner beats Kecmanovic by retirement

by admin
Cincinnati, Fognini loses against Rublev. Sinner beats Kecmanovic by retirement

Jannik wins the first set, sewrbo stops due to injury during the second. Fabio surrenders in three sets to world number 8 in the second round

First he believes in it and gives hope, then he surrenders to the opponent’s comeback. Thus, in the second round, Fabio Fognini’s adventure at the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati ends and unfortunately with many regrets.

Passing through the qualifiers, in fact, the Ligurian despite a good level of tennis expressed in the day and the advantage of a set, had to give way to Andrey Rublev, victorious with a score of 6-7 (7) 7-6 (3 ) 6-2 in two hours and 25 minutes of the match. In the first set, despite a faded set point at 5-3, Fognini was able to take advantage of the right opportunities during the tie-break, where he went ahead with the score of 9-7. In the second half, however, the reversal of scenarios began with the players who followed the rhythm of services until the second tie-break, this time brought home by Rublev 7-3. In deciding the turning point, he finally arrived in the fifth game with Fabio conceding the first of two breaks by committing a double foul. After 5-2 off Rublev, it was enough to simply serve to win the match. In the next round for the n.8 of the world ranking there will be the win of the match between the home player Taylor Fritz (n.13 Atp) and the Australian Nick Kyrgios (n.28 Atp).

sinner forward

Jannik Sinner instead advances. He suffers but wins in the first set against Miomir Kecmanovic 7-5 then takes advantage of the Serbian’s injury at 3-1 to go through.

See also  Alto Canavese, one more stop In La Spezia, a crash that hurts

August 17, 2022 (change August 17, 2022 | 21:23)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

European Athletics – Dallavalle silver in the triple

Juve, Rabiot to United? Stop the negotiation: what...

Juve, Vlahovic goals and goodbye to groin pain:...

TV schedules and program. There is also Jos...

Roma-Zaniolo, meeting: Nicolò remains yellow and red. And...

The Apache actress insulted at the Oscars: after...

Chinese Super League-Zhang Xizhe’s first goal Zhang Yuning...

Vuelta, Hindley can win Giro and Vuelta, like...

PSG locker room split alert! Mbappe and Neymar...

Edi Cadorin from Treviso, queen of marathons: “I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy