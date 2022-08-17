Passing through the qualifiers, in fact, the Ligurian despite a good level of tennis expressed in the day and the advantage of a set, had to give way to Andrey Rublev, victorious with a score of 6-7 (7) 7-6 (3 ) 6-2 in two hours and 25 minutes of the match. In the first set, despite a faded set point at 5-3, Fognini was able to take advantage of the right opportunities during the tie-break, where he went ahead with the score of 9-7. In the second half, however, the reversal of scenarios began with the players who followed the rhythm of services until the second tie-break, this time brought home by Rublev 7-3. In deciding the turning point, he finally arrived in the fifth game with Fabio conceding the first of two breaks by committing a double foul. After 5-2 off Rublev, it was enough to simply serve to win the match. In the next round for the n.8 of the world ranking there will be the win of the match between the home player Taylor Fritz (n.13 Atp) and the Australian Nick Kyrgios (n.28 Atp).