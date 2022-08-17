Jannik wins the first set, sewrbo stops due to injury during the second. Fabio surrenders in three sets to world number 8 in the second round
First he believes in it and gives hope, then he surrenders to the opponent’s comeback. Thus, in the second round, Fabio Fognini’s adventure at the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati ends and unfortunately with many regrets.
Passing through the qualifiers, in fact, the Ligurian despite a good level of tennis expressed in the day and the advantage of a set, had to give way to Andrey Rublev, victorious with a score of 6-7 (7) 7-6 (3 ) 6-2 in two hours and 25 minutes of the match. In the first set, despite a faded set point at 5-3, Fognini was able to take advantage of the right opportunities during the tie-break, where he went ahead with the score of 9-7. In the second half, however, the reversal of scenarios began with the players who followed the rhythm of services until the second tie-break, this time brought home by Rublev 7-3. In deciding the turning point, he finally arrived in the fifth game with Fabio conceding the first of two breaks by committing a double foul. After 5-2 off Rublev, it was enough to simply serve to win the match. In the next round for the n.8 of the world ranking there will be the win of the match between the home player Taylor Fritz (n.13 Atp) and the Australian Nick Kyrgios (n.28 Atp).
Jannik Sinner instead advances. He suffers but wins in the first set against Miomir Kecmanovic 7-5 then takes advantage of the Serbian’s injury at 3-1 to go through.
August 17, 2022 (change August 17, 2022 | 21:23)
