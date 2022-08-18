Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 17th. On the 16th local time, the Cincinnati Tennis Open started the first round of competition. Four Grand Slam winners in women’s singles were eliminated. Among them, Chinese player Zhang Shuai eliminated four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka in straight sets. Naomi and the famous American Williams sisters were also eliminated 0:2.

Zhang Shuai defeated the famous Japanese player Osaka Naomi with 6:4 and 7:5, chasing the record of the two sides to a 3:3 tie, and won the singles main match of this site after eight years. Naomi Osaka suffered a “round trip” in two consecutive WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) 1000 events.

In a focus battle in the first round, Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam winner, lost to last year’s US Open champion and British newcomer Raducanu 4:6 and 0:6. Serena Williams won the cup in Cincinnati in 2014 and 2015, and Raducanu is making his solo debut at the tournament.

“We all admire Serena (Serena) and her stellar career. I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to play against her and our careers intersect. What she’s accomplished is so inspiring, with her It is an honor for me to compete in the same field,” Radukanu said.

Former tournament champion Ka Pliskova defeated seven-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams 7:5 and 6:1, giving Dawei, who came back this year, a three-game losing streak in singles. In an “American Derby”, former Australian Open champion Kenin lost to Rodgers 2:6 and 1:6, and suffered a nine-game losing streak.

In women’s doubles, the No. 8 seed and Chinese team Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan defeated Zalamidze/Nikulescu 4:6, 6:3 and 10:6, advancing to the second round.

On the men’s side, the Spanish star Nadal, currently ranked third in the world, withdrew due to injury before the Wimbledon semifinals held in early July. After six weeks of recuperation, he chose to return to the court at the Cincinnati Open. This is also the first time he participated in the event in five years.

In addition, according to the calculation of world points, if Nadal wins the championship at this station and Medvedev fails to advance to the quarter-finals, Nadal will return to the world number one.

“It means a lot to me to have this opportunity to go back to No. 1, I didn’t expect it to happen again,” Nadal said. “But the most important thing is to stay healthy and play the events I want to play. I won’t be playing. I think the game is beyond what my body can handle.”

Croatian Churic will challenge second-seeded Nadal in the second round after knocking out qualifying player Musetti in straight sets. Top-seeded Medvedev eliminated Van der Zand Schulpe 6:4 and 7:5 to advance to the round of 16.

The Open is a WTA and ATP (Men’s Professional Tennis Players Association) 1000 event, with a total prize pool of $2,527,250 and $6,280,880, respectively.