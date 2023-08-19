Cincinnati Reds Call up Top Prospect Noelvi Marte to Boost Roster

Reds Call Up Top Prospect Noelvi Marte from Triple-A Louisville

The Cincinnati Reds made a big move on Saturday as they called up top prospect Noelvi Marte from Triple-A Louisville. Marte, who was acquired by the Reds in a trade that sent Luis Castillo to the Mariners during the 2022 Trade Deadline, is considered the 24th prospect by MLB Pipeline.

The 21-year-old infielder has been performing solidly in the minor leagues, boasting an impressive batting average of .280 along with an on-base percentage of .365 and a slugging percentage of .455 in 39 games with Louisville.

Marte will now join a group of talented Reds rookies, including Elly de la Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand. These young players have been instrumental in the Reds’ fight for the Wild Cards in the National League. Currently, the Reds are two games behind the division-leading Brewers in the National League Central.

MLB Pipeline describes Marte as a player with exceptional raw power, evident in his impressive track record of hitting 26 home runs over the past two seasons. In 2023 alone, Marte has already hit 11 home runs and racked up 45 RBIs across three minor league levels.

The Reds’ decision to call up Marte demonstrates their confidence in his abilities and their determination to strengthen their roster for the crucial playoff push. Fans will be eagerly watching to see how this exciting prospect performs at the major league level.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

