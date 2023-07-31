Cincinnati Reds Dominate Los Angeles Dodgers with a 9-0 Victory

LOS ANGELES — The Cincinnati Reds showcased their power hitting skills as Elly De La Cruz, Joey Votto, and Matt McLain all hit home runs to secure a resounding 9-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. This win propelled the Reds to claim the top spot in the NL Central standings.

De La Cruz was instrumental in Cincinnati’s triumph, going 4 for 5 at bat and crossing the plate twice. The Reds’ impressive 14-hit performance in this series ensured their victory, with the NL West-leading Dodgers struggling to contain their opponents. This defeat marks one of Los Angeles’ most significant losses since their 15-0 defeat against the San Francisco Giants on June 17.

Pitcher Graham Ashcraft (6-7) played a crucial role in stifling the Dodgers’ offense, allowing only five hits over six innings while striking out two batters. The Dodgers struggled to generate any momentum, hitting into three double plays on Friday and repeating the same feat on Sunday. In their previous game, they managed just two hits and suffered a narrow 3-2 loss. Their struggles persisted in the series finale, with no Dodger reaching beyond second base in the final five innings.

In a surprising turn of events, Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas made his pitching debut in the ninth inning. Rojas’s first pitch came close to hitting Joey Votto, who retaliated by smashing an RBI double, extending the Reds’ lead to 9-0. Rojas then hit Christian Encarnacion-Strand, adding to the Dodgers’ frustration.

Leading the charge for the Reds was Dominican player Elly de la Cruz, who finished with an impressive 5-4 record at bat, contributing two runs and producing one. On the Dodgers’ side, Dominican Amed Rosario went 1-1, while Puerto Rican Enrique Hernández struggled with a 3-0 record. Venezuelans Miguel Rojas and David Peralta had equally difficult games, both going 3-0 and 4-0, respectively.

The Cincinnati Reds’ dominant performance on Sunday showcased their formidable offensive prowess, securing them the top spot in the NL Central. As they continue their campaign, the Reds will look to build on this impressive victory and maintain their winning momentum.

