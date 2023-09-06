Cincinnati Reds Rally to Defeat Seattle Mariners in Thrilling Comeback Victory

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds staged an impressive comeback on Tuesday, defeating the Seattle Mariners 7-6 in a thrilling game. Nick Martini delivered a game-changing three-run homer in the eighth inning to tie the game, and Christian Encarnación-Strand sealed the victory with a walk-off single in the ninth, driving in Elly de la Cruz.

Despite leading the AL West, the Mariners (77-71) suffered their third consecutive loss, marking their first three-game losing streak since mid-August. Julio Rodriguez had an outstanding performance for the Mariners, hitting two home runs. However, it was not enough to secure the win.

In the ninth inning, De la Cruz kickstarted the Reds’ rally with an infield hit, followed by a stolen base. He ultimately scored the winning run by sliding headfirst on Encarnación-Strand’s well-placed single to right field.

This comeback victory was the 44th of the season for the Reds (73-68), making them the leaders in this category across the entire major league.

Alexis Diaz took the mound in the ninth inning for the Reds and earned the win, while Mexican pitcher Andrés Muñoz took the loss for the Mariners.

The Reds overcame an impressive offensive performance from Rodríguez, who contributed four RBIs throughout the game. Teoscar Hernández also added a two-run homer in the first inning. Despite these efforts, the Mariners fell short.

The Mariners’ Dominican players had notable performances. Rodríguez went 5-2 with two runs scored and four RBIs, Hernández went 4-2 with one run scored and two RBIs, and José Caballero went 3-0. Venezuelan Eugenio Suárez of the Reds went 1-0.

The Reds’ Dominican players also had a significant impact on the game. De la Cruz went 4-2 with a run scored, and Noelvis Marte had an impressive 3-3 performance with two runs scored and one RBI.

The Reds have now secured their fourth win in the last five games, building momentum as they approach the end of the season. They will seek to continue their strong performance and bolster their playoff hopes.

Overall, the Reds’ resilience and offensive firepower combined with the Mariners’ unfortunate losing streak made for a thrilling game that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final play.

