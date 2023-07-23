Cincinnati Reds Secure Fourth Consecutive Victory with Three Consecutive Home Runs

Title: Reds Extend Winning Streak with Consecutive Homers, Defeating Diamondbacks 4-2

In a thrilling display of power hitting, the Cincinnati Reds secured their fourth consecutive win by defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Saturday. TJ Friedl, Matt McLain, and Jake Fraley crushed home runs in consecutive at-bats during the sixth inning, propelling the Reds to victory.

The Diamondbacks’ rookie right-hander, Brandon Pfaadt, was called up from Triple-A Reno and initially dominated the Reds’ lineup. After allowing a single to Spencer Steer in the first inning, Pfaadt found his rhythm and proceeded to retire an impressive 16 consecutive batters.

However, the Reds refused to be contained. With one out in the sixth inning, TJ Friedl capitalized on an 0-2 pitch and sent the ball soaring into the visitors’ bullpen behind right field, giving Cincinnati the much-needed spark. McLain followed suit, belting a powerful homer to left field, while Fraley completed the trifecta with a shot to right field, granting the Reds a 3-1 lead.

This impressive feat marked the first time since July 13, 2022, that the Reds achieved three consecutive home runs. That historical occasion took place at Yankee Stadium when Kyle Farmer, Mike Moustakas, and Stuart Fairchild accomplished the remarkable feat.

On the pitching front, Reds’ rookie left-hander Brandon Williamson showcased his talent once again. He delivered a stellar performance, allowing only one run on three hits, further solidifying his promising potential.

For the Diamondbacks, Ketel Marte from the Dominican Republic contributed a crucial RBI, going 3-for-1 in the game. Geraldo Perdomo, also from the Dominican Republic, finished with a 1-for-0 record, while Cuban Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had a 4-for-0 outing. Puerto Rican Emmanuel Rivera ended his performance with a 3-for-0 record.

Notably, Dominican player Elly de la Cruz made an impact without an official turn at bat, scoring a crucial run for the Reds.

With this latest victory, the Cincinnati Reds continue to build momentum and strengthen their winning streak. Their impressive display of power hitting and solid pitching bodes well for their future games, promising an exciting season ahead.

