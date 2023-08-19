Cincinnati Reds Set to Call Up Top Prospect Noelvi Marte as They Chase Postseason Spot

The Cincinnati Reds have made an exciting announcement as they prepare for the postseason. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the team plans to call up their top prospect, Noelvi Marte.

Marte came to the Reds during the 2022 Trade Deadline in a trade that saw fellow countryman Luis Castillo being sent to the Mariners. The 21-year-old infielder is highly regarded, currently ranked as the 24th prospect by MLB Pipeline.

In Triple-A Louisville, Marte has been proving his worth with impressive numbers. He boasts a batting average of .280, an on-base percentage of .365, and a slugging percentage of .455 over the course of 39 games.

Marte will be joining a talented group of Reds rookies, including Elly de la Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand. Together, they have played a pivotal role in the team’s pursuit of the Wild Cards in the National League. Currently, the Reds are trailing the leading Brewers by just two games in the National League Central.

One of Marte’s standout attributes is his raw power. MLB Pipeline describes him as having few peers in this regard, as he has already hit a remarkable 26 home runs in the two seasons leading up to 2023. This year alone, he has displayed his prowess with 11 homers and 45 RBIs across three levels of the minor leagues.

The Reds are hoping that the addition of Marte to their already talented lineup will give them the push they need in their postseason campaign. As the team continues to battle for a playoff spot, fans eagerly anticipate the debut of this rising star, whose remarkable power and skills could make a significant impact on the field.