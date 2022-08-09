There is a new film adaptation on the horizon: that of the video game ‘Pac-Man’ . And if the idea itself may seem absurd, at first glance, it is because we do not calculate the action potential of the game: after all, it tells of a lonely hero, locked inside a labyrinth, chased by ghosts, but able to defeat them if he ingests a temporary upgrade. In the right hands it might even work.

That’s what the bosses of Bandai Namco Entertainment think, the home entertainment giant that owns the rights to ‘Pac-Man’. Joining forces with Wayfarer Studios they fielded the project of a film with real actors that brings the story of the yellow head closed in a labyrinth to the big screen. The subject of the future feature film is by Chuck Williams, who has already dealt with video game adaptations: he was in fact associate producer of ‘Sonic – The Movie’ (2020).

Finally, remember that ‘Pac-Man’ was born in 1980 and became a champion of cabinets, highlighting the enormous potential of video games and generating, over the years, new titles, TV series and enormous merchandising. The idea of ​​turning it into a movie is years old , but it never materialized. The most promising attempts came in 2008 (when a long live action was thought of) and in the 1980s, when an attempt was made to adapt ‘Ms. Pac-Man ‘(sequel to’ Pac-Man ‘).