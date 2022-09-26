Monologue of the blues at Fortunati, Acoliti opens the scoring at half an hour Codecà (double), Tugnoli and Dubini complete the party in a race without history

PAVIA

In one of the three advances of the third of the championship, the Pavia Academy overcomes Pontedera with a clear 5-0 in a match dominated for 90 ‘and which temporarily projects Mr. Salterio’s team to the top of the standings awaiting the dispute of almost everything next Wednesday. the rest of this day’s program.

The first opportunity of the Pavia Academy is at 28 ‘with a diagonal from Codecà on which the visiting goalkeeper Schiavone rejects with his foot. At half an hour he pushes Codecà to the left and offers an assist for Acolytes’ winning deflection at the far post for the 1-0 and Pavia advantage. In the recovery of the first half comes the doubling of Codecà well positioned on the far post on the corner beaten by Grumelli. Closed the first half at 2-0 at the opening of the second half after only 30 ”Codecà signs the trio of the blue with a personal brace.

The Pavia Academy spreads in the 5 ‘of the second half with the winning deviation in front of Tugnoli’s goal. Then Codecà touches the trio kicking on the outgoing goalkeeper and then Zella on a free kick from a lateral position hits the crossbar. At 31 ‘a corner also arrives on the developments of the Pavia Academy 5-0 with Dubini in a match that continues to be one-way.

Girone A (3rd day): Pavia Academy-Pontedera 5-0, Angelo Baiardo-Real Meda 2-2, Pinerolo-Pro Sesto 2-0; Wednesday 28: Vittuone-Su Pianu Academy, Azalee Solbiatese-Freedom, Orobica Bergamo-Independiente Ivrea; 11 October: Lucchese-Fiamma Monza.

Classification: Pavia Academy points 7; Azalee Solbiatese, Pinerolo 6 points; Freedom, Vittuone Academy, Orobica Bergamo, Angelo Baiardo 4; Spezia, Independiente Ivrrea, Pro Sesto, Fiamma Monza 3; Real Meda 1; Su Pianu, Lucchese, Pontedera 0. –