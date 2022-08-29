Home Sports Cioffi: “Angry about the result but confident. A clear step forward, now Empoli “




The coach of the Gialloblù: “Bravissimi Coppola and Terracciano, good new ones”

Gabriele Cioffi comments at the press conference on the internal defeat of Verona against Atalanta to Dazn’s microphones.

“Did you just miss the result? You said little … Fortunately – says the Verona coach – we play Wednesday, so we can make up for it. I can only say good to the guys, we must be angry about the results, but confident about what happened .

We have taken a big step forward, especially in the development of the game. We were more proactive and quick in the games. We immediately noticed the change in their form, the goal taken was born from an exceptional episode, in which we let ourselves be surprised for too much “generosity.

Henry e Lasagna? Kevin arrived at the shooting and it was treacherous, we will try to trigger him more and more. The shots will enter, like those of Thomas, who made a very positive performance, also considering the level of the opponent.

Young people? “In England they say” Good enough, old enough “. If I line them up I have no doubts, and neither are they. Terracciano was very good, like Coppola. catapulted into the game. I asked him if he was thinking about it, and he confirmed it. Doig also did well, he has incredible potential, he is a great cross-player and finalizer, his characteristics will come out, like those of Cortinovis ” .

August 28 – 9pm

