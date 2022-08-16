Home Sports Cioffi: “I’m worried, but I have faith in society”
Sports

Cioffi: “I’m worried, but I have faith in society”

by admin
Cioffi: “I’m worried, but I have faith in society”

The Gialloblù coach after the defeat against Napoli: “We need three or four experience purchases”

These are the statements of Gabriele Cioffi after Verona-Napoli finished 5-2 for the Neapolitans.

I am worried, but I believe in what I do. Football is above all head, and therefore we can all come out of it together. We are in difficulty, which we have managed to partially disguise “.

And then: “I am convinced that the company will intervene by 31 August. The construction sites are built from the ground up, today you can see a skeleton. There is a player who has left, Simeone, and others who are still in the balance. But I am confident that the company will intervene. I have great respect for my boys: I know they have value, but they must be given protection. They need to be helped, with three or four experience purchases “.

On the match, the coach observes: “Lthe sudden wake up call of the cup match helped to understand who Verona really is, which has attractive players who have become such by spitting blood. Without this, they are normal players. We talked to each other, and this served to have a great reaction, which lasted 50, 60 or 70 minutes“.

15 August – 21:28

© breaking latest news

See also  Cristiano Ronaldo and the record for goals: 'Scoring what I love most'

You may also like

Swimming, European Championships in Rome. Simona Quadarella after...

Chinese women’s volleyball world championship list released Zhu...

Juve, Paredes celebrates Di Maria’s goal on social...

Chinese Super League comprehensive news: Shandong Taishan beats...

Dumoulin anticipates his retirement ‘with immediate effect’: no...

National Wushu Routine Championships: Fujian player Tongxin wins...

Di Maria: goal and injury on his debut...

Serie A roundup: Lazio beat Bologna Roma vs...

Napoli, Spalletti: “Lobotka looked like Iniesta”

Ronaldo is expected to join Atletico Madrid!Simeone is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy