Circumnavigation: Ocean Race: Malizia third after sailing thriller – 11th Hour wins again

Ocean race hat-trick for 11th Hour Racing: After the fourth and fifth stage, the American team also won the sixth stage of the circumnavigation from Aarhus to The Hague. In a thrilling finish, Holcim – PRB secured second place, ahead of the Malizia – Seaexplorer with skipper Boris Herrmann from Hamburg.

On the home stretch of the shortest ocean race stage with only 800 nautical miles, 11th Hour with skipper Charlie Enright was no longer available, but behind it a real sailing crime thriller was played out for second place. The Malizia and Holcim fought a neck-and-neck race, at times sailing bow to bow.

In the end, the Holcim boat with skipper Benjamin Schwartz, who had taken over the Holcim rudder for the retired skipper Kevin Escoffier before the penultimate stage, was a bit faster and crossed the finish line half a nautical mile ahead of Herrmann and Co.

Overall standings in the Ocean Race

1. 11th Hour Racing – 33 Punkte

2. Team Holcim – 31 points

3. Team Malizia – 27 points

4. Biotherm Racing – 19 points

5. GUYOT environment – Team Europe – 2 Punkte

Last stage to Genoa starts on June 15th

After the third stage win in a row, 11th Hour Racing is now in the lead in the overall standings with 33 points and has the best chance of overall victory. However, Holcim – PRB can still intercept the Americans on the last leg over 2,200 nautical miles from The Hague to Genoa (start June 15).

The Ocean Race: Die Etappen

1st stage: Alicante – Cape Verde

Start: January 15; Arrival: January 21st

1,900 nautical miles

2nd stage: Cape Verde – Cape Town/South Africa

Start: January 25th. Arrival: February 12th

4,600 nautical miles

3. Stage: Cape Town – Itajai/Brazil

Start: February 26; Expected arrival: April 2nd

12,750 nautical miles

4th stage: Itajaí/Brasilien – Newport/USA

Launch: April 23; Expected arrival: May 10th

5,550 nautical miles

5th Stage: Newport/USA – Aarhus/Denmark

Start: May 21; Expected arrival: May 30th

3,500 nautical miles

6. Stage: Aarhus/Denmark – Fly-By Kiel – The Hague/Netherlands

Start: June 8; Kiel (no stop) June 9; Expected arrival: June 11th

800 nautical miles

7th stage: The Hague/Netherlands – Genoa/Italy

Start: June 15; Expected finish: June 25th

2,200 nautical miles

With 31 points, Holcim is only two points behind 11th Hour. The Malizia – Seaexplorer got three more points and is third overall with 27 points. This means that overall victory for Herrmann and Co. is no longer possible. But that was never the declared goal of the Malizia campaign, which sees the Ocean Race more as an endurance test on the way to the Vendée Globe 2024.

The emotional highlight for the man from Hamburg was the much acclaimed fly-by in Kiel on Friday on the sixth stage. More than 25,000 spectators celebrated the flying visit of the Ocean Race in the fjord and the return of the race to Kiel – 21 years after the triumph of the “Illbruck”, the first and so far only German winning boat.

Herrmann on the fly-by in Kiel: “I’ll never forget it”

“This fly-by in Kiel was a special highlight, just like the passage from Cape Horn,” said Herrmann: “I will never forget that. Thanks to everyone who came to Kiel. So many people, so much energy. The Crowds cheering for the teams…”

Back and forth for Team Malizia

Herrmann’s team Malizia had started the 800 nautical miles from Aarhus to The Hague the day before with an early start in mild Danish summer winds. After that it was a back and forth.

To the post on Twitter

Overnight, the crew first caught up with the fleet, then lost contact again, only to be able to intervene in the race for victory on the home straight. The photo finish also delighted the Dutch royal couple: Willem-Alexander and his wife Máxima took the opportunity to shake hands with their compatriot Rosalin Kuiper on board the Malizia – Seaexplorer.

Guyot comeback remarkable

The comeback of “Guyot environnement – Team Europe” on the sixth stage was no less emotional. In what is probably an unprecedented effort, the German-French team with co-skipper Robert Stanjek got the racing yacht fit again in Kiel and was able to resume the race, which will end with the seventh and final stage next Thursday to Genoa. The fleet is expected to arrive around June 25th.

