Circus Brussels welcomes five thousand spectators for ‘The Eloya Christmas Game’ against national champion Filou Oostende (Brussels)

Basketball BNXT League Circus Brussels – Filou Oostende

Brussel –

Gala evening for Circus Brussels Friday. The Brussels club moves to the ING Arena and receives no fewer than 5,000 spectators as part of ‘The Eloya Christmas Game’. The club from the capital is looking for a stunt against champion Ostend.

Brussels gained confidence last week by triumphing at Kortrijk Spurs, a direct competitor for the Elite Gold and the top five. The people from Brussels did this without Terry Deroover (ankle) and Thomas Hanquiez (back). With 7 out of 12, the people of Brussels are now in a shared fourth place with Kangaroos Mechelen and Kortrijk Spurs and will therefore have to work hard over the next eight matchdays to qualify for Elite Gold. If that succeeds, it can compete with the top five from the Netherlands from March 2024.

For several years now, Circus Brussels has also left its familiar nest in the sports hall in Neder-Over-Heembeek at least once a season. With a gala match, the club wants the people of Brussels to get to know the sport of basketball better on the one hand and to build customer loyalty on the other.

Night of the Giants as an example

“Of course I gained inspiration from the Night of the Giants in the Sportpaleis,” says coach Serge Crevecoeur. “What they do is phenomenal and puts Belgian basketball on the international map. There are always more than 10,000 spectators, with peaks of up to 17,000 spectators. I experienced it myself in 2019 when we were guests at the Sportpaleis with Brussels. We also want to try to set up a tradition like this.”

“In the context of Christmas and with the support of a partner, we are organizing ‘The Eloya Christmas Game’ in the ING Arena (Paleis 12, ed.). Of course, it is also a bit of a disadvantage for us that you leave the familiar environment. But you have to think broader and we want to go higher with Circus Brussels. Step-by-step. We continue to modestly make progress,” says Crevecoeur.

The fact that we can probably welcome 5,000 spectators against Ostend tonight is a huge success. Maybe we will do a second edition of this campaign in the ING Arena. Otherwise, definitely next season.”

Stunt in the making?

Terry Deroover is expected to throw again on Friday evening against champion Ostend, but French power forward Thomas Hanquiez remains uncertain. With the support of 5,000 fans, Circus Brussels takes on the coastal team, where Sam Van Rossom is uncertain with a knee injury. A stunt in the making? If Louis Hazard and his teammates can achieve an eighth victory, they will certainly do a good job in the rankings – with matches such as Spirou Charleroi – Kortrijk Spurs and Limburg United – Liège on the bill this week.

‘The Eloya Christmas Game’ can also be watched live from 8:15 PM on Play and Pickx Sports.

