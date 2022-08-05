Rome, 5 August 2022 – Monica Cirinna eh 24mila euro found last summer in the dog’s bed in the property of Capalbio (Grosseto) . The responsible rights of Pd, in a memorandum signed by his lawyer, Giovanni Gori appealed to the civil code – article 932 – and asked the court of Grosseto to ” arrange attribution instantly sums (…) to be donated all’ anti-violence association Olympia De Gouges which operates in Orbetello and Grosseto. “The court has rejected the request. It could come to one civil case. Here because.

Cirinnà first takes it out on the maid, then apologizes

What the civil code says

The lawyer writes in his memory: “The thorough investigations that the public prosecutor has carried out they did not allow to locate the owner and this implies – pursuant to the second paragraph of article 932 of the Italian Civil Code – that the large sums belong to the owner of the fund (…) who has declared and confirmed that they want to donate them to the Olympia De Gouges anti-violence association “.

But who was the money at the start?

We never knew whose money it was. Attorney Gori, in his opinion this mystery it will never clear up ? ” I think not – admits the lawyer -. I hypothesize that it could be money from a crime, maybe that was the stake of one drug dealer who has exploited a hiding place. Unless someone confesses … “.

The finding of the treasure

The 24 thousand euros had been found last summer by two agricultural workers during work carried out in the Cirinnà family business. The parliamentarian Pd is the legal representative of the company. A passion that coexists with her husband, the mayor of Fiumicino Esterino Montino.

The words of Monica Cirinnà

“For almost a year – the senator of the Democratic Party intervened via the agency – I have explained to anyone that the kennel where cash was found was in disused for years, ai margins of our property , in a place open to public transit, not visible from our home and close to the provincial road. I immediately notified the carabinieri – he explains – and I simply communicated through my lawyer to the judge, as required by law, what I would do in case the money were delivered to me. Not returned, because, in fact, they are not mine. I said clearly that that money would go to charity to the Olympia de Gouges association that deals with violence against women in the lower Maremma area “.

The disquisition: is it due to whoever found the money?

The story has been enriched by a further chapter. Two different visions are confronted with rich citations and interpretations. For the lawyer Gori the 24 thousand euros “I’m a treasure , therefore they belong to the owner of the fund. The judge objects, no, they are to be considered among the ‘found things’, therefore they are half due to those who made the discovery. That is to the two agricultural workers, one of whom is the son of the mayor of Fiumicino. So to say the last word on the mystery of Capalbio could be a civil case . If, on the other hand, he does not take that path, the money in the end they will remain in the state.