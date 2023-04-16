Ciro Immobile (Lazio Roma) victim of a car accident

He would have preferred to have a quieter morning. This Sunday, Ciro Immobile was hit head-on by a tram in Rome while driving by car according to the Gazzetta dello Sport. Scorer two days before during Lazio Rome’s success against La Spezia, the Italian international is doing well as he confirmed to the transalpine daily: ” The tram ran a red light. Fortunately, I’m fine, I just have a little pain in my arm. »
More fear than harm, therefore, for the 33-year-old striker. But if Immobile is fine, his vehicle was completely destroyed. His daughters, also present in the car, had only minor injuries although one of them left the hospital with a neck brace. Seven other people were taken to the emergency room but no serious injuries were reported. The police are currently investigating to establish the chronology of events.