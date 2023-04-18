Ciro Immobile remained hospitalized for another day. Lotito: “He must have serenity”

All day Monday spent still in hospitaldove Cyrus Immobile remains under observation for another night. He continues his hospitalization Department Of emergency medicine dell’Gemini hospital for the Lazio striker after the terrible road accident on Sunday morning: after the impact with the tramImmobile reported a distortion trauma of the vertebral column and the fracture of a rib. The Presswhich cites health sources, reports that the attacker’s conditions are improving. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the Biancoceleste captain will leave the hospital on Tuesday.

The hospitalization was extended as a precaution but also to allow Immobile to stay next to his daughter, who was also in the car at the time of the accident. However, Immobile is already thinking about returning to the field: the big goal is April 30, the day of the championship match against Inter. “I will be back presto“, writes the Lazio striker on Instagram, responding to the post from the Capitoline club that encourages him after the incident: “Come on, Captain! We are with you”.

“Ciro is part of the our family and it is a sample to which I am particularly attached also from a human point of view”, he says Claudio lot, president of Lazio, on the club’s official website, regarding the road accident involving the Biancoceleste striker. “We are with him, we hope that come back soon and we will do everything to get him the maximum serenity to think about his salute and to that of hers daughters. A hug, Ciro ”, concludes Lotito in his message.