Ciryl Gane robbed during her fight

While Ciryl Gane won against Moldovan Serghei Spivac during the UFC Paris 2 evening at the Accor Arena on Saturday, the home of the French MMA star, located in Nogent-sur-Marne in the Paris suburbs, was robbed , announces AFP quoting the parquet floor of Créteil.

A booty of 100,000 euros

The damage is estimated at 100,000 euros, the French champion having notably had a Rolex watch stolen. The prosecution told AFP that the burglary investigation was entrusted to the anti-burglary unit of the territorial security of Val-de-Marne and no arrests have taken place so far.

Six months after losing to American Jon Jones in Las Vegas, marking his second failure in his quest for the UFC heavyweight belt, Ciryl Gane easily won by knockout in the second round on Saturday at the Accor Arena.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

