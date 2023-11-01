Cisterna Volley becomes a partner of ChainOn.it – Sport Marketing News

Cistern Volleyball become a partner of ChainOn: on the website www.chainon.it/cisternavolley it is now possible to join the sponsorship and hospitality opportunities of the only Lazio club that participates in the Super League championship.

After simply registering on www.chainon.it/cisternavolley, potential sponsors will be able to analyze the offers and, in case of interest, negotiate and sign the agreements in a fast and disintermediated manner. All in the name of innovation, transparency and savings without any commission for the purchasing sponsor and the possibility of fully deducting the expense in the financial statements.

The sponsorship packages are valid for Super League matches, the best volleyball championship in the world, and are also designed for micro, small businesses and professional studios. After simply registering, potential sponsors will be able to analyze Cisterna Volley’s offers and find the opportunity that comes closest to the investor’s needs, exploring solutions starting from €1,500.

A unique opportunity for those who aspire to make their brand known in an emotional and passionate context: the sponsorship offers include, among others, VIP entrances, access to hospitality, dedicated promotional corners, club gadgets, extra invitations for customers and potential stakeholders. To grow, the offer includes the MatchSponsor package which guarantees maximum visibility during a Super League match, and also top formats which allow the sponsor brand to be combined on the Cisterna Volley match uniform.

Giovanni Palazzi, Founder and CEO ChainOn comment: “We are happy to be able to offer ChainOn’s technological services to a Club that represents one of the symbols of volleyball in Lazio. We will support the company in an operation specifically designed for marketing towards micro and small businesses which, also seeing the experiences with our other partners, have a great economic and image advantage in sponsoring prestigious local businesses. We are proud that Cisterna Volley has shared with us the vision of a digitalised and disintermediated sponsorship market, which allows partnerships to be faster, safer, transparent, without national borders.”

Gianrio Falivene, Sole Director of Cisterna Volley: “For a newborn company like ours, it is essential to have the right partners to be able to grow and make itself known to the largest possible audience both in Italy and abroad, and the Chainon solution immediately seemed to us to be the ideal choice for pursue this objective. I am sure that two new realities like ours will be able to obtain the results they have set themselves and have a bright future.”