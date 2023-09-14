Citi Field to Host Showdown Between Dominican Baseball Rivals: Tigres del Licey vs Águilas Cibaeñas

Citi Field to Host Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League Series

FLUSHING, New York – Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, will be hosting a thrilling series between two fierce rivals, Tigres del Licey and Águilas Cibaeñas, from November 10 to 12. This highly-anticipated three-match series, dubbed “Titans of the Caribbean,” will showcase the top teams in the history of the Dominican Winter League.

Tigres del Licey, the reigning champions with an impressive 23 championships under their belt, will face off against Águilas Cibaeñas, who secured their 22nd championship in 2021. Fans can expect an intense battle as these two powerhouses compete for the ultimate bragging rights.

To amplify the significance of this event, all proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Sports Dreams Foundation. This nonprofit organization is dedicated to improving the lives of young people and fostering community development by promoting youth baseball and similar activities in the Dominican Republic and the United States. By using sports as a vehicle, the foundation aims to instill positive values and provide opportunities for growth.

The Mets will be holding a press conference on September 14 at 2 pm in the Shannon Forde Press Room to provide further details about this exciting series. Fans and baseball enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this clash between the Dominican Republic’s most successful baseball teams.

