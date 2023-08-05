Home » Citi Open: Andy Murray’s defeat to Taylor Fritz interrupted by climate protesters
Sports

Citi Open: Andy Murray’s defeat to Taylor Fritz interrupted by climate protesters

by admin
Citi Open: Andy Murray’s defeat to Taylor Fritz interrupted by climate protesters

Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray was a finalist at the event in Washington DC in 2006.

Andy Murray’s last-16 defeat to top seed Taylor Fritz was interrupted by climate protesters at the Citi Open in Washington DC.

Play was halted for five minutes in the first set as three giant tennis balls were thrown on to the court.

The protesters were then escorted from the stands before play resumed.

Murray, 36, came from a break down to take the first set on a tie-break but Fritz fought back to win 6-7 (2-7) 6-3 6-4.

Murray was playing in his first tournament since his second-round loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon.

American world number nine Fritz entered the tournament in good form after winning the Atlanta Open last week for his sixth ATP career title.

Murray started their match slowly, smashing his racket after going a break down, but fought back to 5-5 before taking the first set on a tie-break.

Fritz gained the upper hand to take the second set, before Murray had a chance to break for 4-2 in the third.

But the American saved the break points, before breaking Murray’s serve in the next game and going on to claim victory after three hours on court.

In total, Fritz saved eight of nine Murray break points, including three in the final set.

“I feel like when I’m down those break points, sometimes the opponent might feel some added pressure to it,” said Fritz.

“It’s been feeling great because that’s not always the case, so I’m really happy with how I’ve been playing these big points.”

See also  Manchester City vs Real Madrid with Antonio Rudiger and Erling Haaland

Murray reflected on a close contest but indicated it was a painful defeat.

“He’s one of the better hard court players in the world. I certainly had my chances to win today. So that’s a positive,” Murray said.

“But obviously you want to be getting through those matches. They were matches I have been used to winning. So it’s frustrating right now.”

While Murray headed out, British number two Dan Evans beat Russia’s Alexander Shevchenko 6-4 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals.

This week has seen a return to form for ninth seed Evans, after the 33-year-old suffered defeats in his opening matches at Queen’s Club, Wimbledon and the Atlanta Open.

You may also like

503 Service Unavailable: Error in Retrieving Requested URL

Why Denis Malgin is back in Zurich in...

Philadelphia 76ers, don’t give up on Montrezl Harrell

Women’s World Cup: Germany misses round of 16...

Recapping the Group Stage: Surprises and Disappointments in...

Sommer clause halved but plan B is needed,...

Para Swimming World Championship: Scholz and Schott win...

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino Supports BBVA MX League’s Conditions...

Journalist Idris Sanneh, face of “Quelli che il...

Hallescher FC beat Rot-Weiss Essen at the start...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy