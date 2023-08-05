Home » Citi Open: Britain’s Dan Evans wins twice in one day to reach semi-finals
Citi Open: Britain's Dan Evans wins twice in one day to reach semi-finals

Citi Open: Britain’s Dan Evans wins twice in one day to reach semi-finals

Evans didn’t get beyond the first round in his previous three tournaments

Great Britain’s Dan Evans won two matches in one day to reach the semi-finals of the Citi Open in Washington DC.

The world number 30 defeated Russian Alexander Shevchenko 6-4 6-3 on Friday after their match on Thursday had been cancelled because of rain.

Evans then caused an upset by knocking second seed and home favourite Frances Tiafoe out with a 6-4 7-5 victory.

He will play Bulgarian fifth seed Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-finals.

Evans, 33, has returned to form this week, after defeats in his opening matches at Queen’s Club, Wimbledon and the Atlanta Open.

Evans took the first set after breaking Tiafoe’s serve in the opening game and he did the same in the second set, but the American was able to break back and take a 4-3 lead.

The ninth seed recovered with two love holds before getting the decisive break to lead 6-5 and he served out for the match in the next game.

