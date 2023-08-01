Citizenship income, how to (re) get the subsidy? What is the Inclusion Check? Who is entitled to the training contribution?

L’Inclusion check and the Support for training and work. These are the measures that will take the place of the basic income. The first will become operational from the beginning of next year, while the second will already be in September. But who will be entitled to it? And for how long? How should applications be submitted? What happens if you lose your job? Can I submit a new application? on the website ofInpsSince yesterday, the FAQs have appeared for citizens. The novelty is that the Income can be reactivated for those who are taken over by Social Services: if this taking over of the former beneficiaries reaches INPS by 31 October, the benefit can be reactivated until 31 December, giving the right to arrears.

THE VADEMECUM

After the INPS sent a text message to the hyperceptors in recent days Basic income who will lose their subsidy in August, many are wondering how the new aid will work. Support for training and work, the first to be activated, is intended for people between 18 and 59 years of age, or so-called employable people, with an ISEE of up to 6,000 euros per year. at least one disabled person, a minor or a person aged 60 or over is present. Meanwhile, in June, income and the citizen’s pension reached just over one million (1,010,536) families, corresponding to 2.1 million people involved, for an expenditure of 571.6 million. In May, there were 1,045,662 beneficiaries, for 590.8 million expenditure. The average amount per family in June was 565.69 euros.