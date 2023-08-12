Cittadella and Parma in round of 32 – breaking latest news

by the Sports Editor

Cittadella wins in comeback and eliminates Empoli, Parma walks on the Bari field.

Empoli-Cittadella 1-2 Colpaccio Cittadella. Mister Gorini’s team, which plays in Serie B, conquers Castellani of Empoli, beating Zanetti’s Tuscans 2-1 in a comeback. Landlords ahead with Caputo in the 8th minute. The Azzurri’s striker put the match downhill, but despite the difference in category in the second half, the Venetians overturned the result: in the 61st minute Amatucci equalized and in the 80th minute Magrassi scored the 1-2. In the 91st minute the 1-3 could also arrive, but Caprile rejected the penalty kicked by Cassano. The Citadel wins and accesses the round of 32, where they will challenge the winner of Cremonese-Crotone. Coppa Italia is already over for Empoli.

Bari-Parma 0-3 Parma clearly wins in Bari and enters the round of 32. Pecchia’s team conquered San Nicola with a dry 0-3 with goals from Benedyczak (8′), Bonny (34′) and Man (76′). Crusaders in the round of 32 where they will face the winner of the match between Lecce and Como, Mignani’s red and whites recriminate.

Verona-Ascoli Kick-off at 9pm

Cagliari-Palermo Kick-off at 21.15

The picture of sixteenths

Bologna/Vincente Verona-Ascoli

Vincente Lecce-Como/Parma

Vincente Cosenza-Sassuolo/Vincente Spezia-Venice

Winner Cagliari-Palermo/Udinese

Winner Monza-Reggiana/Genoa

Citadel/Vincente Cremonese-Crotone

Vincente Salernitana-Ternana/Vincente Sampdoria-Sudtirol

Frosinone /Vincente Turin-Feralpisal

