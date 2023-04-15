Cittadella-Palermo: full of emotions, on the pitch and in the stands

After about two months I finally manage to get a new weekend away and combine two games, one on Saturday and the other on Sunday. It wasn’t an easy choice because in addition to the matches I also wanted to add a place and a stadium where I had never been. The choice fell on Cittadella-Palermo and Arzignano-Padova, but only thanks to my old friend Alessandro was I able to complete the one-two and go to Arzignano, given that there are no buses to take us on Sundays.

On Friday evening I leave for Padua with the old and dear bus low cost, which has replaced most of the rail travel, undoubtedly more comfortable but economically more expensive. I can go back to my old love for the short journey from Padua to Cittadella. I had already been there a couple of times in this town of just twenty thousand inhabitants years ago, for the local competitions against Avellino and Perugia, but getting off the train and passing the station door has different smells and tastes every time. Anyone used to the stress and frenzy of the big city is catapulted into a totally different world of its own which, on a sunny day like this, stands out even more. I enjoy the peace and quiet walking in the short distance that separates the station from the stadium, to while away the time that separates from 2 pm, the start time of the match.

After the stadium, a visit to the historic part of the city, the one inside the walls, is a must. For a lover of fortified cities, Cittadella is the prototype of perfection that I recommend to come and visit at least once. With a wide margin on the start of the match, I decide to go back to the “Pier Cesare Tombolato” stadium again to savor the atmosphere, even if on the Palermo side two large gates block everything that happens in the pre-match from being seen. With kick-off approaching, it’s time for me too to take a seat, not before having photographed some writing or murals.

Fortunately, the ultras of the two teams haven’t entered yet, so I’ll be able to appreciate their entry. In piecemeal that of the fans and certainly more numerous and compact than that of the ultras groups. From the data provided at the end of the match, it emerges that the total spectators are 4,334 of which 1,335 are Rosanero fans, with other Sicilian fans also scattered around the stadium stands, mostly residing outside the region and emigrating for study or work reasons. They fill the whole away sector with the ultras groups who settle almost in the center albeit slightly to their left. Furthermore, shortly after the kick-off, a piece of the Ultras from nearby Padua is displayed to consolidate one of the longest-lasting relationships on the Italian ultras scene.

Palermo, newly promoted to Serie B, is playing a good championship and is currently in the middle of the standings just a handful of points from the play-off area, while Cittadella is trying in every way to get direct salvation as soon as possible, even if it will be to fight until the last day considering that there are noble teams behind it who will desperately want to avoid relegation to the third series.

The granata ultras settle in their usual position, perhaps slightly lower than the last time I saw them at work, from which they also seem to have “grown”. Evidently all these years of Serie B, facing more or less numerous and valid fans, can only have done him good. In this game, they welcome the teams on the field by waving their big flags, first of all the one with the symbol of the Carraresi cart, an important and noble local family which is also depicted in the big flag of the clubs, which also bears the profile of the city walls with the support of grenade flags to top it all off. The guests, on the other hand, wave several flags and make a nice scarf.

In the first half, the match on the field immediately becomes daring, after just three minutes the Citadel takes the lead and after another twenty doubles on a penalty kick, the local ultras rejoice and make themselves heard loud and clear, inciting the team with chants and clapping and guaranteeing color with the flags waving continuously throughout the first fraction. On the opposite side, the rosanero start strong with choruses that are real roars, numerous clapping throughout the sector that return a good glance and banners always high to give color and movement. A few small pauses after the 2-0 goal but in the half hour the team shortens the distance, blowing up the sector where rosanero smoke bombs also light up. At the end of the first part of the match, a new scarf and a team that accepts the push and thanks to striker Brunori, incredibly draws a match that at the beginning seemed compromised, with obvious and wide exultation from the Rosanero supporters.

In the second half, on the wings of enthusiasm, the Palermitan ultras continue to incite the team strongly with numerous clapping to accompany the choirs and the color guaranteed by the flags as well as by a good number of banners from the various sections of the North Curve. At minute sixty-four they are still celebrating Di Mariano’s opening goal, who rejoices under the sector where a black smoke bomb still lights up.

The hosts, although incredulous for the sensationally overturned result, try to cheer and even if the decrease in intensity is evident, they will not give up and push the grenades above all with much applause compared to the first part of the match, while the color of the flags. They are rewarded with a quarter of an hour to go when Maistrello scores his personal brace and closes the match on a 3-3 pyrotechnic.

At the final whistle, applause for all the players in their respective sectors. It was certainly a game that didn’t get boring on the pitch, but not even in the stands which offered several particularly interesting ideas. After the game I reunite with my friend Alessandro with whom I close the day in the historic Viale Ferrarin skating rink for the women’s Roller derby competition between The Anguanas Vicenza and the Austrians of Vienna Roller Derby, waiting for my absolute premiere at the “Dal Molin” of Arzignano the following day.

Marco Gasparri