Citteriohistoric cured meat company, will be a partner of Rho, the starting city of the Milan-Turinthe oldest cycling race in the world, held for the first time in 1876. The two-wheeled race, now in its 104th edition and scheduled for Wednesday 15 March, will start right from the Milanese municipality, headquarters of the cured meats, to then finish after 192 km in Piedmont, in Orbassano in the province of Turin.

The Milan-Turin it will cross two regions, Lombardy and Piedmont, to then travel along the upper Po valley touching Magenta, Novara and Vercelli to then move on to the Canavese area at Caluso and Foglizzo continuing up to the north of Turin in the Parco della Mandria area, to finally arrive, after the Val di Susa, in Orbassano.

The one chosen for the 104th edition of the cycling race is a route that will undoubtedly favor the so-called sprinters of the 17 professional teams present. Last year it was the British sprint champion who triumphed Mark Cavendish.

“We decided to sponsor this important cycling race locally as Citterio has always been in favor of sports projects, in fact among its values ​​there is certainly the desire to promote a healthy and active lifestyle – comment from Citterio -. It is a very ancient sporting event, an aspect that binds us as our company was also born in Rho in 1878; moreover, this year the departure from the municipality of Rho, where Citterio has its historic headquarters, pushes us more to be part of it.”

The seat of Citterio house it will also be the protagonist of a postcard of the City of Rho, at the opening of the broadcast of the tender and as a typical product in the official communications of the event the Original Salami of Milan will be named, an excellence awarded and recognized all over the world.

On the day of departure, in Rho, Citterio will be present with its own corner where it will distribute A Two Tris Snack to all the children present, a complete, delicious and easy to carry snack.