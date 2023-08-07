City Athletes Shine at the 2023 Zhejiang Provincial Taiji Push Hands Competition

Yueqing, Wenzhou – The 2023 Zhejiang Provincial 7th Taiji Push Hands Competition and Staff Tai Chi Push Hands Competition concluded in a triumphant note for three athletes from the city. Led by coach Xu Youjiang, these athletes showcased their physical fitness and skills, demonstrating incredible perseverance and determination. Their hard work paid off as they brought home a total of 3 golds, 2 silvers, and 2 bronzes.

The competition, guided by the Zhejiang Martial Arts Association, was divided into various categories such as competitive group, pile-on group, and public group, each for both male and female participants. The athletes were competing in different weight classes, including children, youth, adults, and middle-aged categories.

Among the victors was Champion Mao, who secured gold medals in the 48kg and 52kg classes and a silver medal in the 60kg class. Shen Xiaobin also stood out with a gold medal in the 85kg class, as well as a silver and bronze medal in the same category. He Feng rounded up the impressive performance with a bronze medal in the 75kg class.

This remarkable achievement brings pride to the city of Yueqing, showcasing the dedication and talent of its athletes. With rigorous training and unwavering determination, these individuals have proven their mettle in the sport of Taiji Push Hands.

