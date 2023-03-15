Home Sports City, Guardiola to Sky: ‘Haaland has an amazing mentality. Naples, the best game in Europe’
City, Guardiola to Sky: 'Haaland has an amazing mentality. Naples, the best game in Europe'

City, Guardiola to Sky: ‘Haaland has an amazing mentality. Naples, the best game in Europe’

After the 7-0 win against Leipzig, Pep Guardiola spoke to Sky Sport: “Great game, after unlocking it it was easier.” There was a great show from Haaland, scorer of five goals: “Exceptional guy, with an amazing mentality. I want to involve him more and more in the process of the game.” Then a eulogy to Italian football: “Napoli play the best football in Europe. De Zerbi has a wonderful game. Milan and Inter have passed. But I come to Italy on holiday, not to train”

