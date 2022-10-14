VIGEVANO

The City of Vigevano conquers the first knockout round of the Italian Cup, beating Vighignolo 6-5 on penalties after regular time ended at 1-1. Mister Andrea Pisani uses turnover and chooses a 4-3-3 with an offensive trident with Infantino and Venezia on Robustelli’s sides.

A balanced match at the Antona, with the two teams that tried to sting from the start, but without being able to create great scoring opportunities. A first half stingy of emotions which, however, is released in the 34th minute of the first fraction when, after a hitting and countering in the ducal area, the ball reaches the edge of the area in Azzarone who lets off a soft shot that bags behind Gesmundo . At 38 ‘good action by Di Miceli who enters the area, but is stopped by the Vigevano defense. The City of Vigevano suffers and struggles to create opportunities, then at 44 ‘the ducals try to shake themselves with a good shot by Bazzano who, however, does not find the mirror of the goal and the first fraction closes without recovery with the minimum advantage of the guests. At the start of the second half the first chance at 3 ‘is for Vighignolo when Gentile is thrown deep with a nice through ball, the attacker controls and kicks, but the ball only shakes the outside of the net. The reaction of the City of Vigevano is entrusted to a good shot by Infantino which does not have the desired effects. At 5 ‘monumental opportunity for the Vighignolo when Gentile receives in a regular position, discards the goalkeeper and then kicks incredibly wide to the side with the door now unguarded. The Vighignolo seems to have more, but at 10 ‘the City of Vigevano equalized thanks to a pearl from Infantino who enters the ball and chain area and then throws a shot that bags at the intersection of the goalposts. Little happens for several minutes, then at 40 ‘Vighignolo shows up with a nice shot by Azzarone, but Gesmundo deflects for a corner. After 4 ‘of recovery the referee whistles the end and to decide the outcome of the challenge we go to penalties. Vighignolo starts from the spot and the first to kick is Di Miceli, but Gesmundo flies and lifts the ball over the crossbar. A heavy mistake because from here everyone scores: for Vighignolo in goal Gentile, Scotti, Castelnuovo and Azzarone, while for the ducals Lombardo, Invernizzi, Robustelli, Infantino and Lagonigro score the decisive penalty. City of Vigevano qualified: the second round is set for Wednesday 16 November, again at 20.30.

also promoted the Casteggio

The lottery of penalties also promotes Casteggio, very well launched leaders of the Promotion group F: overtaken for 7-6 away by Rozzano. After the draw without goals in regular time, the shift was decided by the extension from the spot, decisive after the 7-6 in favor of Casteggio signed by Maruffi, the mistake of Metastasio who kicked high above the goal defended by Grosso. –

Alberto Colli Franzone

ENRICO VENNI