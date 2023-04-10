Home Sports City Officials and Community Groups React to Drug Charges Against Former San Jose Police Union Exec
Sports

City Officials and Community Groups React to Drug Charges Against Former San Jose Police Union Exec

by admin
City Officials and Community Groups React to Drug Charges Against Former San Jose Police Union Exec

On Saturday, San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata issued a statement on the investigation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that led to the arrest of the now-former executive director of the San Jose Police Officers’ Association, Joanne Segovia.

The 64-year-old San Jose resident and the 20-year executive director of the San Jose Police Officers’ Association has been criminally charged for importing and distributing “thousands of opioid and other pills” including fentanyl (as well as using her personal and work computers to coordinate it). The San Jose Police Officers’ Association has said that Segovia was dismissed from her position last week following an internal probe into the federal drug charges.

Mata’s statement was posted on Twitter, KPIX reported.

align=”center” style=”width:100%; max-width:100%”>

He emphasized that Segovia was a “civilian administrative officer,” but noted that the arrest raised “concerns” in the community and led to questions that others in the police force were also involved in “illegal actions” and “complicity.” He said that the police remain committed to working with the Department of Homeland Security in the still ongoing investigation, but no police staff members have yet been accused of wrongdoing.

Indeed, community groups are criticizing the situation, as well as calling for an independent investigation into the allegations and more transparency overall by the union, according to the San José Spotlight.

“The (San Jose Police Officers’ Association) gives money to a lot of political campaigns. So now that these politicians are aware of what was going on there, what are you going to do about it?” Sean Allen, an executive board member of the San Jose/Silicon Valley NAACP and sergeant with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, said to the Spotlight.

See also  On Sportweek the guide to the World Cup in Qatar, Trezeguet and Stramaccioni

San Jose District 5 Councilmember Peter Ortiz also told the spotlight that the wide-ranging drug allegations were “horrifying” and “damaging” to the police union’s reputation.

The extent of this scandal remains to be seen, and more investigations are still ongoing.

RELATED: Head of San Jose Police Union Charged With Dealing Copious Amounts of Fentanyl [SFist]

You may also like

The German task force on the playoffs is...

Champions: Benfica-Inter, the English referee Oliver – Football

SDM NEWS BET 03_04_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Go all out to host the most successful...

Cosmic exchange in Hurkacz’s match. Tennis marathon. Blow...

Almería Valencia, the analysis of the match —...

Karim Benzema will probably cancel Saudi Arabia for...

Where are the 3 Italian deserts, for an...

The new season of the Chinese Super League...

Incredible Zeman: he takes three goals from Taranto...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy