City Deal Well with Loss of De Bruyne as Álvarez Shines

Manchester City has successfully coped with the absence of Kevin De Bruyne, thanks to the remarkable performance of Julián Álvarez. Álvarez has so far scored seven goals and provided five assists in 16 games for the team.

The injury-stricken Belgian midfielder, De Bruyne, 31, is uncertain about his return to the field after having undergone hamstring surgery at the beginning of this season. Although his recovery was expected in early 2024, De Bruyne revealed that no specific date for his return has been provided yet.

“We have been dealing with this injury for three months, and everything is going according to plan, but there is no given date for my comeback,” De Bruyne expressed.

Explaining the nature of his injury, De Bruyne stated, “It is an injury caused by the overload of matches and the risks I took with previous injuries. They want to ensure I am completely fit before I return.”

Despite De Bruyne's absence, Manchester City has managed the situation well by capitalizing on the exceptional performance of Julián Álvarez.

City Named Best Team of the Year

Manchester City was honored as the best men’s team of the year at the prestigious Golden Ball gala held in Paris. Their remarkable achievement of winning the treble of the Champions League, English League, and Cup played a significant role in securing this accolade.

Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Erling Haaland, Julián Álvarez, and Edilson proudly collected the award on behalf of the club, accompanied by the sports director, Ferran Soriano, who also received the same recognition last season.

In his remarks, Soriano attributed their success to “our extraordinary players, the coaches, and all the staff members who work tirelessly for the team.” Rodri expressed his excitement about the season, stating, “It has been an incredibly thrilling season, especially culminating in winning the Champions League.”

