City ushers in a new era of football with a win over Real

City ushers in a new era of football with a win over Real

Manchester City performed impressively in the Champions League semi-final win over Real Madrid. The game shows that Pep Guardiola has reinvented his game and could set a new standard.

It’s City’s win. Above all, it is also a victory for the Guardiola system.

Molly Darlington / Reuters

Pep Guardiola was not among his players on the lap of honour. For this, the stadium director faded in a portrait of the Manchester City coach on the video monitors. It showed the Catalan’s head and chest, his arms cut off in half, and his outline quite fuzzy. The turtleneck sweater typical of Guardiola contrasted with the abstract background. The edges of his face glowed pink and light blue, making Guardiola not look like a flesh-and-blood person in this animation. It’s more like a mastermind created by artificial intelligence.

