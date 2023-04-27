City win title showdown vs Arsenal – England

John Stones made it 2-0 for City. © ANSA / ADAM VAUGHAN

In the summit of the Premier League, English football champions Manchester City took a big step towards the championship title with a comfortable win against leaders Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s team gave the “Gunners” a lesson on Wednesday evening with a 4-1 (2-0) win, which reduced ManCity’s gap to London to two points. However, the defending champion has played two games less and still has seven to play.

At the Etihad Stadium, an outstanding Kevin de Bruyne made the home fans cheer twice (7th, 54th), both times after a template by Erling Haaland. According to the video images, John Stones raised the ball with a header (45′ + 1′), Rob Holding’s consolation goal (86′) came too late. Shortly before the end, Haaland made the final score with his 33rd league goal (95th). For Arsenal, defeat at their only title rival this season was a major setback on their way to their long-awaited first championship since 2004. Mikel Arteta’s side have been without a win for four games, having previously drawn three. In the league Arsenal lost the last 13 duels against Man City.

Kevin De Bruyne (in blue) was the towering man on the pitch. © APA / afp / OLI SCARFF

De Bruyne gave Guardiola’s side an early lead against Arsenal with a well-placed low shot into the right corner. As a result, the guests from London kept the encounter open, at least for a short time, without becoming dangerous. “Arsenal doesn’t really dare,” analyzed ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick as a co-commentator on Sky. It was also thanks to goalie Aaron Ramsdale that the Arteta squad didn’t go under completely. The goalkeeper kept his eleven in the game with strong saves against Bernardo Silva (22nd) and several times against Haaland (28th, 32nd, 41st, 53rd).

Erling Haaland made it 4-1. © APA / afp / OLI SCARFF

In between, Arsenal defender Ben White also had to intervene to save with a tackle at the last moment (26′). Arsenal were not present offensively, but were unlucky that Ruben Dias only received a yellow card from referee Michael Oliver after a kick against White (45+5). Shortly after the break, De Bruyne made the decision early with a well-considered shot into the far post after a quick attack (54′).

The results

Nottingham Forest – Brighton & Hove Albion 3:1

Goals: 0:1 Buonanotte (38′), 1:1 big own goal (45+3), 2:1 Danilo (69′), 3:1 Gibbs-White (90+1)

Chelsea – FC Brentford 0:2

Goals: 0-1 Azplicueta own goal (37′), 0-2 Mbeumo (78′)

West Ham United – FC Liverpool 1:2

Tore: 1:0 Paquetá (12.), 1:1 Gakpo (18.), 1:2 Matip (67.)

Manchester City – FC Arsenal 4:1

Tore: 1:0 De Bruyne (7.), 2:0 Stones (45+1), 3:0 De Bruyne (54.), 3:1 Holding (86.), 4:1 Haaland (90+5)