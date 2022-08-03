CIVIDAL. Gesteco will open the Serie A2 2022-’23 championship. The yellow-blue eagles will debut on Saturday 1 October at 8 pm on the friendly parquet against Caffè Mokambo Chieti, a further stimulus for a team that has been traveling on the wings of enthusiasm for promotion in the second national category since 22 June.

First comment

The president of the Eagles, Davide Micalich, greeted with a smile the news of the home debut in A2. «We are waiting for the definitive calendar of all the days, but it is clear that seeing us as the forerunner of this championship playing at home on Saturday increases the adrenaline. Chieti is a well-established team, which knows the category well, and it seems to me that it has emerged strengthened from the market. It will therefore be a very tough opponent, just as the others will be tough. However, we will play at home and we will have the thrust of a large audience: an opportunity that we cannot miss, we will be ready and up to the occasion. I can’t wait for October ».

The opponent

After various corporate vicissitudes, Basket Chieti 1974 returned to A2 in 2020, taking over the rights from Montegranaro.

The Abruzzese close the regular season in sixth place in the Red Group and in the play-offs come out in the first round, defeated 3-1 by Givova Scafati.

Last season the Theatines finished in eleventh place, hitting salvation on the last day, avoiding the play-outs.

Judging from the market, this year Chieti seems to want to compete in a less suffered championship. The bench was entrusted to the 50-year-old Stefano Rajola, a former Serie A player who in 2017 embarked on a career as a coach and last year was Antimo Martino’s deputy at Fortitudo Bologna. The roster has grown in quality with the grafts of Martino Mastellari, Andrea Ancellotti, Thomas Reale and his son Denis Alibegovic.

The Americans are big forward Cameron Jackson and rookie Josip Vrankic.