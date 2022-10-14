CIVIDAL. Pass a couple of subdued performances: the captain is the captain. And it is he, Adrian Chiera, the “foreigner” to bet on. Quotation marks are obligatory given the peculiar – and questionable – criteria that to date define the player’s status in A2; it is also necessary to clarify the position of the Italian-Argentine on the roster. “He is my foreigner,” explains president Davide Micalich.

The number one of the ducal club cuts down possible criticism in the bud. And his guard is held tightly: «We all blindly believe in him. In these first two outings of the championship he did not perform at his best, but previously he had started very well ». True: in fact, his performances in the Super Cup, with the corsair success in Ferrara and the solid execution with Mantua, are applause. Without counting the pre-season commitments, those 51 points in the two races of the Memorial Bortoluzzi to highlight a concept. A judgment that Micalich expresses bluntly: “We believe in him, we believe he is strong, period”.

No room for maneuver, then, for conjectures related to the hiring of a new foreigner, a move granted by the possible change of condition of Chiera. From a foreigner, therefore, to an Italian.

To all intents and purposes: as such, on the other hand, the boy was able to play in B. «The question is anomalous – acknowledges Micalich – and in the past we have already made numerous attempts so that the matter could be unblocked. These, however, have always rebounded ». But here the “pres” does not compromise: «We are not keeping Adrian Chiera because we are waiting for him to become Italian sooner or later, in order to find ourselves with the joker in hand. We keep him, I repeat, because we believe that he is strong ».

Nevertheless: Chiera, behind him, has two years of Italian training. The A2 requires four: «At the time of him we had already spoken with the federation, which however expressed itself negatively. Of course, it would be nice, first of all for the boy, to take advantage of this opportunity if the opportunity arises. Maybe, one day, an amnesty will be made. At the moment, however, there is no kind of perspective ».

Go ahead then, along a path undertaken for some time, consciously chosen on the basis of the undisputed value of the yellow and blue captain.