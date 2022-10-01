Fifty BC, Julius Caesar founds Cividale. October 2022: Davide Micalich makes her debut in A2. The appointment that awaits Gesteco tonight, the yellow-blue club called to an unprecedented debut in the sporting history of the ducal municipality, is therefore historic. The smallest in the panorama of the entire cadet tournament. After the Goths, Lombards and Franks, here they are, Chiera and his companions, ready to occupy the parquet in via Perusini. Here, according to the findings, the A2 has already been with the APU, season 2016/17. Other times, different reality: today, in fact, the brand affixed to the second national basketball competition is indigenous. The cry of the eagles that will come out, from 8 pm, from the building in via Perusini.

THE FEELINGS

The president Davide Micalich is in turmoil then. With him, the whole Gialloblù club: «There is a lot of emotion, there is a mad desire to play, to win. But before knowing how the match will go, I would like to embrace those who have been close to us so far ». Institutions first of all: «The municipal administration, the mayor and all his team. They are doing a lot to give Cividale a great opportunity. Then I would like to embrace the sponsors, which to date are almost 150 ». Without forgetting the fans: «We have reached 930 season tickets, an extraordinary number for a small company like ours. The last hug, then, I reserve for staff and players: for me they are the best in the world ». To welcome the gesture of affection Eugenio Rota: «We are all really excited. We can’t wait to confront the new reality. We did everything to be ready and our goal is to improve game after game ».

THE OPPONENT

Starting with the one with Chieti, a rival team in terms of salvation. Among the ranks of the Theatine team, the star is the American Darryl Joshua Jackson, an expert guard, in his tenth jersey in Italy. Headlights also focused on the ’88 class of Andrea Ancellotti, a past in Treviso under the guidance of coach Pillastrini. In the control room, 22-year-old Saverio Bartoli, a young man among other young people on a roster that mixes experience and the desire to emerge. Then there is also Denis, the third son of Alibegovic.

USEFUL INFO

All the boys from Pillastrini can be enrolled, with the exception of Enrico Micalich alone, on the way back after the muscle tear at the beginning of the pre-season. Doors open from 7 pm, tonight, at the Pala Gesteco. Tickets can be purchased at the box office of the ducal facility or on Vivaticket. Live TV on Lnp pass; the deferred match will be broadcast on Telefriuli.